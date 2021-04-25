ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

INP 25 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Saturday implementing National Coordination and Operation Centre (NCOC) have taken charge of their duties in Islamabad.

The Islamabad administration along with the Pakistan army visited different areas of the city to check the implementation of the Coronavirus SOPs.

The Administration has clarified that action will be taken those who are not adhering to the coronavirus SOPs. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while briefing the nation about the prevailing situation in the country regarding COVID-19, said Pakistan Army will help police to ensure implementation on the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). In a televised address after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad, he regretted that the people are currently not observing caution. He warned if the people did not comply with the health guidelines, we will have to impose complete lockdowns in cities.

Imran Khan covid said cases are surging rapidly but his government is not going towards complete lockdown as it will affect the poor the most. He advised all citizens to wear facemask which will reduce half of the problem.

