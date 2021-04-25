Foreign national involved in Quetta blast: police

QUETTA: The police investigation team has made key progress in investigation of Wednesday's bomb blast at Quetta's Serena Chowk.

"The suicide bomber in the terrorist attack was a foreign national," police sources said.

"Body parts of the suicide bomber were sent for DNA Test," sources said. "No record of the bomber found in the database of NADRA," officials said.

"Further investigation of the suicide bombing incident has been underway," police sources said. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday confirmed that the Serena Chowk blast was a suicide attack.

A spokesperson of the CTD said that the initial investigation proved that the blast that claimed five lives and injured 10 others in the parking lot of a hotel was a suicide attack. The investigators inquiring into in the incident with different angles, an official said.

The case of the blast was registered at the CTD police station under charges of murder, attempt to murder and terrorism on the complaint of the SHO of the area.