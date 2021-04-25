ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts for improving awareness about saving water

Recorder Report 25 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Experts, on Saturday, stressed upon the need for improving awareness about saving water, building reservoirs and also preventing its pollution to avoid situations like in Karachi.

Among others, Khan Faraz, an expert from Hayatabad Peshawar informed the media, here on Saturday that Pakistan is today categorized as a water-scarce country, because only 1,000 cubic meters of water is available per day per person. Global experts fear it will reach acute water scarcity by 2025, when 500 cubic meters may be all that is available.

The climate change is also affecting rain and weather patterns in Pakistan, while the increased demand for food, means that agricultural water supply has to be maintained with agriculture consuming nearly 95 percent of the water in Pakistan. Also, waterborne diseases are a common feature and the biggest cause of death notably for children under five years of age.

He said the World Bank has warned that Pakistan is facing a severe groundwater crisis due to the lack of a reliable system for measuring groundwater extractions and their impact on the resource base.

In a report, the international donor agency has summarized that in the face of rising population, the effects of climate change and the considerable natural lag in groundwater response to management interventions, the failure to tackle these challenges is already impairing national water security and drinking water quality.

There is a need for better water storage, the building of more reservoirs, and more productive use of water are steps we can take to improve this dire situation. Moreover, there a drive to save water would have to be carried out across the country.

The consequences of not having enough water are known well to the people of big cities especially Karachi, he maintained.

Furthermore, there is an obvious need to improve awareness about saving water and also preventing its pollution, Khan Faraz added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Khan Faraz water scarcity saving water national water security

Experts for improving awareness about saving water

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

AGP lists serious issues in payment of refunds

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

IT, ITeS export remittances show robust growth

Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

People aged 60-64: Walk-in vaccination from today: Asad

Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Pakistan, India

President urges masses to adopt SOPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.