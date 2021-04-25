CTD issues red alert

QUETTA: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police has issued red alert regarding acts of terrorism in the province. A letter issued by Headquarters of CTD, Quetta, addressed to all divisional authorities of CTD stated that proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) intended to kidnap eminent personalities and businessmen of the province for ransom.

According to the letter, a group comprising six persons had been formed to carry out kidnapping for ransom. The group headed by Makamil Afridi comprised two Afridis, two Swatis and two Muhmunds. According to security authorities, instructions to all divisional heads of CTD had been issued to foil the plot of any terrorism. The initial investigation suggested that one Afghan citizen was involved in suicide attack at a private hotel of Quetta.

According to the investigation, two suicide bombers entered Balochistan via Afghan border. One suicide bomber carried out suicide attack in a private hotel of Quetta while the other suicide bomber was still present in Balochistan. Security authorities said that on information about the presence of suicide bomber in Quetta, law enforcement agencies had been alerted.