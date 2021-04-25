Pakistan reaffirms commitment to multilateralism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Saturday, reaffirmed its abiding commitment to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting a peaceful and prosperous world order.

On the occasion of International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which was observed on Saturday across the globe, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan will continue to play its part in promoting international and regional peace and security, sustainable development and climate action, and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

He said the United Nations, as the most representative international organisation and the quintessential expression of multilateralism, is the main platform to address multifaceted global issues.

“This International Day should serve to renew our collective resolve to uphold the UN Charter and its purposes and principles,” he asserted.

He added that nations all over the world look up to the UN to achieve peaceful and just resolution of disputes, and for the maintenance of international peace and security. “The people living under foreign occupation, in particular, hold great expectations from the Organisation to enable them to exercise their inalienable right to self determination,” he stated in an apparent reference to people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that preserving the values of multilateralism and international cooperation, which underpins the UN Charter and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, is fundamental to promote a rules-based system. “The complex challenges faced by the international community today are a stark reminder of the need for enhancing cooperative multilateralism,” he added.

In line with its ardent support for multilateralism, he stated that Pakistan participates actively in the work of the United Nations and all its affiliated institutions.

