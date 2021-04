Hot, dry weather may continue for two more days

KARACHI: The hot and dry weather spell is expected to continue for another two days in Karachi, the Met Office said on Saturday. Daytime maximum temperatures may rise between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius during the period.

“Wind direction likely to be from Northwest till afternoon and shifting to Southwest from evening,” it said. In the next 24 hours: A hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. In the past 24 hours: A hot weather gripped Sindh and south Balochistan. A dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country.

