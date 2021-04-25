KP CM conducts raid on Excise check post

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday took prompt action over public complaints and conducted raid on Excise Check Post at Motorway Toll Plaza and suspended all on duty staff of the department.

The chief minister issued on spot suspension orders of all officers present at the check post and inquiry against them. The Chief Minister conducted the raid on complaints regarding the harassment of public by Excise Department staff and collection of bribes.

The Chief Minister paid a surprise visit to the check post without any protocol on public complaints and said that all matters across the province are under scrutiny, negligence in public service will not be tolerated.

