Maryam cancels Karachi’s visit in wake of Covid situation

Recorder Report 25 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her Karachi visit in the wake of Covid-19 situation.

The decision was taken to protect the lives of public and party workers, as coronavirus cases are surging rapidly during the ongoing third wave, PML-N sources said.

Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Karachi in connection with NA-249 by-election drive in favour of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismael. She was scheduled to lead a rally from the Karachi airport to the city and to address corner meetings in the NA-249 constituency. She was also scheduled to meet businessmen and other important people during this visit.

This was Maryam’s first power show in Sindh after Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) split with the Pakistan People Party (PPP).

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the cancellation of visit saying the visit was cancelled considering the worsening situation of the corona pandemic. “The decision was taken to protect the lives of the people and to save them from coronavirus,” she said.

It may be noted that Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to reach Karachi on Saturday evening where she had to stay at PML-N leader Miftah Ismael’s house. She was also due to address an Iftar party and other party functions.

The sudden announcement of postponement of the visit has spread disappointment among the party workers in Karachi, a PML-N leader on condition of anonymity said.

