Covid-19 claims 37 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours surging the toll from pandemic to 3,066 in the province, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday. 1265 fresh Corona cases have also been registered in the province during the same period.

The total number of corona cases in the province has reached 112,140 and as many as 945 patients infected with Corona have been recovered in 24 hours, he said.

The number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 94,675, the official said.

Out of the total casualties of 37 persons, 17 people have died of the virus in the provincial metropolis that raise death toll from corona virus rises to 1,596 in the district.

In Peshawar, 319 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 44,280.

During the period 8,340 Corona tests were conducted in one day that reached the total number of tests to 1,538,021 so far.

The number of active cases in the province has risen to 14,399, the Health official informed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021