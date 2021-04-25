134 held for violating SOPs, profiteering

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar has arrested 56 persons on violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and 78 others over profiteering during crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs and profiteering from across the district here Saturday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration are visiting bazaars within areas of their respective jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of officially announced Corona preventive SOPs and officially announced price list of essentials.

During crackdown, the officers of district administration sealed 16 shops on University Road and 12 shops in Cantonment (Saddar) over violation of Corona SOPs while four markets and 32 shops were also sealed on Phandu Road locality.

Similarly, 78 shopkeepers were also arrested over profiteering and lack of official price list while 56 others were held over violation of Corona preventive SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has urged upon trading community for charging consumers as per official price, avoiding of hoarding and adulteration. He has urged upon the traders for showing adherence to Corona SOPs in their respective bazaars and use of safety masks. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021