ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
NA-249 by-poll: ECP seeks appointment of healthcare staff

NNI 25 Apr 2021

KARACHI: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Karachi administration to appoint healthcare staff during the NA-249 by-poll.

The letter written by the District Returning Officer (DRO) Syed Nadeem Haider to the Karachi administration called for the appointment of healthcare staff in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process.

The healthcare staff should be ensured within the polling station, the letter read adding that the election staffers and voters should only be allowed to enter the polling stations after fulfilling virus-related SOPs.

It further said that commissioner Karachi and other officials of the Karachi administration ensure the implementation of social distancing and proper sanitization at the polling stations.

On April 19, keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, the Sindh government on Monday formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi.

Responding to it on April 22, the ECP rejected the request and announced that the by-poll would be held on time. The ECP issued a notification, directing political parties to wind up all political activity in the constituency 48 hours before the polls and warned that anyone found violating it would be punished with imprisonment.

DRO Syed Nadeem Haider said that the by-polls in NA-249 would be held on April 29. The by-poll in the constituency is scheduled for April 29 and the electioneering in the constituency will culminate at midnight of 27 and 28 April.

ECP COVID SOPS healthcare staff third COVID wave NA 249 by poll Syed Nadeem Haider

