FCCI hopes withdrawal of cases of 16-MPO to help restore business

FAISALABAD: Engineer Hafiz Ihtisham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has welcomed reconciliatory efforts of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Federal Interior Minister and hoped that withdrawal of cases of 16-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) will help restoration of normal business climate in addition to improving the overall law and order situation in the country.

Addressing a meeting of the office bearers of the FCCI and other different trade bodies, he said that, “Namoos-e-Risalat” is the most sensitive issue for the entire Muslims population of Pakistan. “No doubt, Government, Prime Minister Imran Khan and FCCI are on the same page in this respect”, he said and added that, it is very encouraging that a resolution against blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has already been tabled in the National Assembly. He said that PM Imran Khan being a true Muslim has also been striving hard to close down this chapter of blasphemy once for all with the help of Muslim “Ummah”.

He said that, every faithful Muslim love Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and is ready to sacrifice his life for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that a number of business leaders also participated in the protests to show their love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but being a law abiding citizen they never tried to take law into their own hand and their participation was totally peaceful. “Hence registration of cases against them is highly unjustified”, he said and added that, Government also realized the gravity of the situation and Interior Minister categorically announced to withdraw cases against the peaceful businessmen who participated in the protests just to show their love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

President FCCI hoped that local police officials would also take a lenient view and avoid arrests of businessmen who had participated in the protests. He was optimistic that the administration will soon receive necessary directions from the government to withdraw cases registered against businessmen under 16-MPO.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021