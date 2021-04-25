ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FCCI hopes withdrawal of cases of 16-MPO to help restore business

FAISALABAD: Engineer Hafiz Ihtisham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has ...
25 Apr 2021

FAISALABAD: Engineer Hafiz Ihtisham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has welcomed reconciliatory efforts of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Federal Interior Minister and hoped that withdrawal of cases of 16-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) will help restoration of normal business climate in addition to improving the overall law and order situation in the country.

Addressing a meeting of the office bearers of the FCCI and other different trade bodies, he said that, “Namoos-e-Risalat” is the most sensitive issue for the entire Muslims population of Pakistan. “No doubt, Government, Prime Minister Imran Khan and FCCI are on the same page in this respect”, he said and added that, it is very encouraging that a resolution against blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has already been tabled in the National Assembly. He said that PM Imran Khan being a true Muslim has also been striving hard to close down this chapter of blasphemy once for all with the help of Muslim “Ummah”.

He said that, every faithful Muslim love Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and is ready to sacrifice his life for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that a number of business leaders also participated in the protests to show their love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but being a law abiding citizen they never tried to take law into their own hand and their participation was totally peaceful. “Hence registration of cases against them is highly unjustified”, he said and added that, Government also realized the gravity of the situation and Interior Minister categorically announced to withdraw cases against the peaceful businessmen who participated in the protests just to show their love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

President FCCI hoped that local police officials would also take a lenient view and avoid arrests of businessmen who had participated in the protests. He was optimistic that the administration will soon receive necessary directions from the government to withdraw cases registered against businessmen under 16-MPO.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed PM Imran Khan FCCI Maintenance of Public Order Engineer Hafiz Ihtisham Javed

FCCI hopes withdrawal of cases of 16-MPO to help restore business

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

AGP lists serious issues in payment of refunds

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

IT, ITeS export remittances show robust growth

Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

People aged 60-64: Walk-in vaccination from today: Asad

Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Pakistan, India

President urges masses to adopt SOPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.