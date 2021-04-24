COVID-19 claims 6 more patients, infects 923 others

KARACHI: As many as 6 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,593 and 923 new cases emerged when 12,104 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,593 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,104 samples were tested which detected 923 cases that constituted 7.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,549,387 tests have been conducted against which 277,592 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.4 percent or 262,138 patients have recovered, including 267 overnight.

The CM said that currently 10,861 patients were under treatment, of them 10,263 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 498 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 464 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 923 new cases, 559 have been detected from Karachi, including 267 from East, 107 South, 73 Central, 69 Malir, 25 Korangi and 18 West. Hyderabad has 95, Thatta 64, Sukkur 41, Larkana 25, Matiari 22, Shikarpur 20, Jamshoro 17, Sujawal 14, Kamber 12, Ghotki 8, Khairpur 7, Tando Muhammad Khan 5, Shaheed Benazirabad 4, Mirpurkhas 3, Dadu, Sanghar and Kashmore 2 each, Badin and Nausheroferoze 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.