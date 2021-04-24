ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
After Canada, Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan over coronavirus fears

  • Earlier, Oman and UK had also banned arrivals from Pakistan.
  • 5,908 new cases and 157 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours in Pakistan.
Aisha Mahmood 24 Apr 2021

Saudi Arabia has suspended all passenger flights from Pakistan as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, Canada, Oman and UK had banned arrivals from Pakistan, which has been grappling with the third wave of COVID-19 and reporting more than 4000 cases daily.

When Saudia Arabia resumes its flights on May 17, 20 countries will be banned. These countries include Argentina, UAE, Germany, US, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, India, Brazil, Portugal, UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Japan and Egypt, Arab News reported.

Saudi Arabia has barred its citizens from traveling to these countries as well. Saudi nationals and iqama-holders can return to the country in the next 72 hours. After that, no passenger will be allowed to enter the kingdom.

Saudis living in Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Philippines have been advised to return home as no flights would be available from these countries.

