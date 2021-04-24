ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

Covid-19 positive cops: Rs3.5m released for assistance

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Friday released over Rs3.5 million for the financial assistance of police officers/officials who are under treatment after contracting Covid-19.

Punjab IGP Inam Ghani in a statement said that the police force is committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens despite the third and the lethal wave of the pandemic. “We are ensuring every possible step to ensure rule of law and peaceful atmosphere in society,” he added. He instructed the police officers to ensure compliance of Covid-19 SOPs and consider facemasks essential part of their uniforms.

