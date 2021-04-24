LHC dismisses petition of O & A Level students

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition of O & A level students challenging the holding of physical examination despite growing cases of Covid-19.

The court directed the authorities to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs announced by the National Command & Operations Centre (NCOC) in the examinations.

The examinations of O levels and A levels are scheduled to be held from May 4 and April 26 respectively. The students through Barrister Hassan Khan pleaded that the classes had not been held for the whole academic year and syllabus had not been finished or even covered yet the petitioners were forced to take exams in a traditional way putting their lives and the lives of their family members in danger. They said the respondents announced to take the exams with the physical presence of the students.

