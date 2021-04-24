NFEH, industrial organisation mark Earth Day

KARACHI: The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) has joined hands with a leading industrial organisation to mark Earth Day 2021. The team of NFEH went to the industrial unit of the Midas Safety at the Export Processing Zone in Landhi to celebrate Earth Day and provided 300 plant saplings at the industrial site. The entire management of Midas Safety took part in the tree plantation campaign including the female staff members.

The Midas Safety’s officials expressed resolved to fully take care of the saplings till their complete growth.

Speaking on the occasion, NFEH President Naeem Qureshi said that the theme of this year’s Earth Day was “Restore our Earth”.

He said that industrial organisations were under strict obligations to actively participate in such environmental mitigation campaigns to offset the harmful impacts of industrial pollution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021