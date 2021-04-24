Markets
24 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (April 23, 2021).
====================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================
As on: 23-04-2021
====================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 1,567,822 33.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,567,822 33.00
B&B Sec. Engro Fertilizers 9,000 65.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 65.90
Topline Sec. Kohinoor Textile 500 67.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 67.00
ASDA Sec. MACPAC Films Ltd. 65,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 28.00
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 158.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 158.00
Topline Sec. Nishat Chunian Power 1,000 14.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 14.25
B&B Sec. P.T.C.L.A 5,000 9.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 9.00
B&B Sec. Pak Elektron 5,000 32.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 32.50
====================================================================
Total Turnover 1,654,322
====================================================================
