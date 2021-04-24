ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (April 23, 2021).

====================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================
As on: 23-04-2021
====================================================================
Member            Company                        Turnover      Rates
Name                                            of Shares
====================================================================
Alfalah Sec.      Bank Al-Falah Ltd.            1,567,822      33.00
                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,567,822      33.00
B&B Sec.          Engro Fertilizers                 9,000      65.90
                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          9,000      65.90
Topline Sec.      Kohinoor Textile                    500      67.00
                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500      67.00
ASDA Sec.         MACPAC Films Ltd.                65,000      28.00
                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         65,000      28.00
MRA Sec.          NetSol Technologies               1,000     158.00
                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000     158.00
Topline Sec.      Nishat Chunian Power              1,000      14.25
                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000      14.25
B&B Sec.          P.T.C.L.A                         5,000       9.00
                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000       9.00
B&B Sec.          Pak Elektron                      5,000      32.50
                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000      32.50
====================================================================
                  Total Turnover                1,654,322
====================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

