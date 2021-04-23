Kia Cerato is launching in Pakistan by the End of 2021

After much delay due to COVID-19 and other market factors, Kia is finally set to launch its Cerato in Pakistan by the end of this year. While some auto industry experts suggest it would come by the end of this year, Pakwheel expects the launch by August 2021.

The South Korean automaker was initially expected to launch the car by December last year, however, it didn't go as planned given all the complications caused by the ongoing pandemic. The company had even brought in multiple Cerato units for testing, but couldn’t officially launch the car.

For starters, Cerato is a midsize family sedan. Once in the Pakistani market, the vehicle will be contending against other five-seater family cars such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Elantra.

Salient Features

Based on reports, this Kia sedan will feature a 1.6 Liter in-line 4 cylinder Petrol Engine that makes 123 horsepower and 154 newton/meters of torque and can be mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The four-wheel-drive is known as the Kia Forte in the North American market and the Kia K3 in the Chinese and Korean markets. In the international markets. Kia Cerato is loaded with tech features for its base model that other competing cars offer as options. This includes add-ons such as:

Automatic front headlights

Tilt and telescopic steering column

Rear trunk light

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Rear seat heat ducts

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Steering wheel-mounted volume controls

Cruise control

Forward Collision-Avoidance (FCA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA).

Features available as options for Kia Cerato include;

LED interior lighting

10-way power-adjustable front driver’s seat with lumbar support

Heated and ventilated dual front bucket seats

Soft-touch interior surfaces

Harman Kardon 320-watt eight-speaker premium amplified audio system

Wireless device charging

Drive mode Selection

Adaptive Cruise Control

Back in 2020, the vehicle’s estimated price was expected to be Rs. 3.1 million to 3.7 million, depending on the trim level and the extras. With the current state of the economy, that price bracket might be affected.