Maryam asks rulers to compete with Shehbaz in public service

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Reacting to grant of post-arrest bail to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering reference by a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that Shehbaz Sharif’s only guilt turned out to be his loyalty with Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, Maryam said, “If you want to fight Shehbaz Sharif, do it in service he rendered. The marks of Shehbaz Sharif’s service cannot be erased through false cases.”

Maryam said that finally justice has been served to the person who always reached to the poor wherever he heard about injustices in his 10 years as Chief Minister.

The PML-N Punjab President, Rana Sanaullah told media after the bail that Imran Khan’s accountability drowned in revenge and Shahzad Akbar’s baseless claims have all come to end today.

Expressing gratitude to Almighty that innocence of Shehbaz Sharif and Sharif family has been proved by a larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rana Sanaullah said that now the people have the right to ask why the ‘selected ruler’ wasted three years of this nation.

Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N leadership will take the country forward; the only solution of problems is holding of free and fair elections.

To a query, he said the state writ was surrendered in the last 10 days as observed by the law and order situation. He criticized the government on its failures on economic and administrative fronts and claimed that now the selected government’s days are numbered.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told media that the accountability mantra of the selected government has buried. She said Shehbaz Sharif has been given bail by the larger bench unanimously.

She criticized the selected government for rendering lives of the people miserable due to their inaptness.

The PML-N activists have expressed jubilation over the bail of Shehbaz Sharif.

