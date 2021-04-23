We will only meet PM, says Tareen

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen has said that soon his group will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated that the cases against him were related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

He expressed these views while talking to the media after appearing before a session court here on Thursday. He categorically stated that they will not meet any committee, “we will only meet Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Tareen recalled that when he started to support Imran, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) investigated his business and notices were sent to him, but they did not turn a civil case into a criminal case as the PTI government has done. “The case against him was concocted,” he added.

To a question about a committee formed to address his grievances, Tareen said he had heard about it on TV. He added that no one has contacted him neither his group will meet any committee. He further said that he has a strong connection with Imran Khan and he does not want it to weaken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021