Shafiq made Convener of FPCCI body

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh as Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on auto industry.

He has also been authorised to select and appoint professional and experienced persons throughout the country as members (minimum nine members) of the committee from relevant field/sector who can spare time to contribute effectively. The committee will hold at least one meeting in a quarter and a summary of actions taken by the committee to be furnished to the President for further action.

