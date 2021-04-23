ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Pakistan

36 Pakistani Universities included in THE’s Impact Rankings

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Thirty six Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2021.

THE’s Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint laid down by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all.

This is the 3rd edition of THE Impact Rankings which includes 1,115 universities from 95 nations.

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) leads the chart of Pakistani universities on the list. NUST is followed by the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and COMSATS University, Islamabad.

The overall rankings are led by a United Kingdom’s university for the first time and Australia is the most represented country in the top 10, whereas, the country with the most universities making it into the rankings this year is Russia with 75 institutions followed by Japan with 73.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

