ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Notice issued to an ex-PM

Anjum Ibrahim 23 Apr 2021

“So a former Prime Minister has been issued a show cause notice!”

“Is it Gilani the leader of the opposition?”

“If by that reference you are trying to get the Former First Daughter to start talking publicly again then you have another thing coming.”

“Why is she so quiet?”

“It’s that time of her mood swings– you know she talks nineteen to the dozen and then falls silent.”

“That’s not true I can think of two to three consecutive months or even more when she wouldn’t be silenced.”

“The problem with you is that you take everything literally – never join politics my friend you would be bowled out in the first minute.”

“I don’t know of any politician in Pakistan who hasn’t been bowled out at least once – I mean if not from a government position then certainly from a party position.”

“I can, what about The Khan…”

“The Khan was eleventh man till 2018 – sometimes he took that position himself, but more often than not he was placed in that position by others but now that he is in the Prime Minister’s chair wait for when he gets bowled out.”

“I would use the word if instead of when?”

“OK, you are a Khanzadeh, but I tell you there is nothing permanent about life and positions and…”

“OK, OK, anyway Gilani is not the former prime minister who was issued a show cause notice but the man who would bear the honour of being declared the father of show cause notices in our country notably Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who if you recall issued the much maligned show cause notice to the PPP…”

“Right, so who dared issue Abbasi a show cause notice?”

“The Khan’s Nancy Pelosi, our Speaker of the National Assembly.”

“Well, Abbasi did threaten Asad Qaiser with a shoe unless he was allowed to speak…”

“You can’t threaten anyone with a shoe – I mean even the long spiked heels can’t really kill anyone if thrown, perhaps if the foot is in the shoe – I mean…”

“Depends on whose foot it is, for example former First Daughter’s foot in any shoe is not likely to be fatal ever.”

“Her weapon of choice is her tongue.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser PPP Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Opposition party

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Notice issued to an ex-PM

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.