PARTLY FACETIOUS: Notice issued to an ex-PM

“So a former Prime Minister has been issued a show cause notice!”

“Is it Gilani the leader of the opposition?”

“If by that reference you are trying to get the Former First Daughter to start talking publicly again then you have another thing coming.”

“Why is she so quiet?”

“It’s that time of her mood swings– you know she talks nineteen to the dozen and then falls silent.”

“That’s not true I can think of two to three consecutive months or even more when she wouldn’t be silenced.”

“The problem with you is that you take everything literally – never join politics my friend you would be bowled out in the first minute.”

“I don’t know of any politician in Pakistan who hasn’t been bowled out at least once – I mean if not from a government position then certainly from a party position.”

“I can, what about The Khan…”

“The Khan was eleventh man till 2018 – sometimes he took that position himself, but more often than not he was placed in that position by others but now that he is in the Prime Minister’s chair wait for when he gets bowled out.”

“I would use the word if instead of when?”

“OK, you are a Khanzadeh, but I tell you there is nothing permanent about life and positions and…”

“OK, OK, anyway Gilani is not the former prime minister who was issued a show cause notice but the man who would bear the honour of being declared the father of show cause notices in our country notably Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who if you recall issued the much maligned show cause notice to the PPP…”

“Right, so who dared issue Abbasi a show cause notice?”

“The Khan’s Nancy Pelosi, our Speaker of the National Assembly.”

“Well, Abbasi did threaten Asad Qaiser with a shoe unless he was allowed to speak…”

“You can’t threaten anyone with a shoe – I mean even the long spiked heels can’t really kill anyone if thrown, perhaps if the foot is in the shoe – I mean…”

“Depends on whose foot it is, for example former First Daughter’s foot in any shoe is not likely to be fatal ever.”

“Her weapon of choice is her tongue.”

