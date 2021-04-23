ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Pakistan

CLPA says none of its firms identified for cancellation

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Crop Life Pakistan Association Thursday confirmed that none of its member companies have been identified for cancellation of registration by Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD).

The association represents leading local and multinational crop science companies that are responsible for introducing cutting-edge agriculture technologies in the country, while maintaining full compliance with the local laws and ethical business practices.

The Crop Life Pakistan Association further stated that all member companies are fully authorised and legal entities.

The clarification comes at the back of an FSC&RD letter that lists defunct legal entities, formerly operated by our member companies, among the 204 seed companies identified by the FSC&RD for cancellation of registration.

“Names on the list being associated with our member companies are of defunct legal entities, no longer used to carry out business in the country,” explains Rashid Ahmed, executive director Crop Life Pakistan.

“Our member companies continue to be fully authorized and legally registered with FSC&RD to market their seed products across the whole of Pakistan,” he further added.

“The legal entities ‘Monsanto Pakistan Agri Tech (Pvt) Ltd’ (which was also listed in the FSC&RD letter) and ‘Bayer Crop Science Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd’, have been non-operational for almost ten years and have no legal existence after the transfer of business to a new legal entity representing the Country business. Following the global acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer AG, the present legal entity registered with FSC&RD, and representing the combined company in Pakistan going forward, is Bayer Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd,” Dr Imran Ahmad Khan, CEO and Managing Director, Bayer Pakistan Pvt Ltd, explained.

Likewise, Syngenta also registered itself with current entity name and doing business in the market as ‘Syngenta Pakistan Limited,’ Tauseeful Haq, Business Sustainability and CPD Head, Syngenta Pakistan Limited further added.

The FSC&RD is the main regulator at the federal government level, responsible for ensuring the availability of quality certified seed across the country, in line with the Seed Act and its subordinate Rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

