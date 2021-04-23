CLPA says none of its firms identified for cancellation

ISLAMABAD: Crop Life Pakistan Association Thursday confirmed that none of its member companies have been identified for cancellation of registration by Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD).

The association represents leading local and multinational crop science companies that are responsible for introducing cutting-edge agriculture technologies in the country, while maintaining full compliance with the local laws and ethical business practices.

The Crop Life Pakistan Association further stated that all member companies are fully authorised and legal entities.

The clarification comes at the back of an FSC&RD letter that lists defunct legal entities, formerly operated by our member companies, among the 204 seed companies identified by the FSC&RD for cancellation of registration.

“Names on the list being associated with our member companies are of defunct legal entities, no longer used to carry out business in the country,” explains Rashid Ahmed, executive director Crop Life Pakistan.

“Our member companies continue to be fully authorized and legally registered with FSC&RD to market their seed products across the whole of Pakistan,” he further added.

“The legal entities ‘Monsanto Pakistan Agri Tech (Pvt) Ltd’ (which was also listed in the FSC&RD letter) and ‘Bayer Crop Science Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd’, have been non-operational for almost ten years and have no legal existence after the transfer of business to a new legal entity representing the Country business. Following the global acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer AG, the present legal entity registered with FSC&RD, and representing the combined company in Pakistan going forward, is Bayer Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd,” Dr Imran Ahmad Khan, CEO and Managing Director, Bayer Pakistan Pvt Ltd, explained.

Likewise, Syngenta also registered itself with current entity name and doing business in the market as ‘Syngenta Pakistan Limited,’ Tauseeful Haq, Business Sustainability and CPD Head, Syngenta Pakistan Limited further added.

The FSC&RD is the main regulator at the federal government level, responsible for ensuring the availability of quality certified seed across the country, in line with the Seed Act and its subordinate Rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021