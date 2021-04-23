GUS, Edceum sign MOU

KARACHI: In a pioneering development, Edceum and GUS (Global Education Systems) have partnered mutually to benefit students for counselling services. Edceum is a global education consultancy firm with headquarters in Canada and a presence in North Africa and the Middle East.

It has penetrated the Pakistani market for the first time with its unique services- customer-centric approach via enabling students to recognize their talent and best-fit career for themselves. To add to this maintaining lifelong relationships is at the heart of all that they do.

Edceum has signed a memorandum of understanding with GUS to extend counselling services and improve the skill development abilities of students. Global University Systems (GUS) is an international network of higher-education institutions, brought together by a shared passion for accessible, industry-relevant qualifications.

GUS delivers a wide variety of programmes with a presence in over 40 international locations and a community of over 75,000 students worldwide.—PR

