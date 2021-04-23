ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Pakistan

GUS, Edceum sign MOU

23 Apr 2021

KARACHI: In a pioneering development, Edceum and GUS (Global Education Systems) have partnered mutually to benefit students for counselling services. Edceum is a global education consultancy firm with headquarters in Canada and a presence in North Africa and the Middle East.

It has penetrated the Pakistani market for the first time with its unique services- customer-centric approach via enabling students to recognize their talent and best-fit career for themselves. To add to this maintaining lifelong relationships is at the heart of all that they do.

Edceum has signed a memorandum of understanding with GUS to extend counselling services and improve the skill development abilities of students. Global University Systems (GUS) is an international network of higher-education institutions, brought together by a shared passion for accessible, industry-relevant qualifications.

GUS delivers a wide variety of programmes with a presence in over 40 international locations and a community of over 75,000 students worldwide.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

