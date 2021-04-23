ANL 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.77%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.7%)
AVN 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.82%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 115.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.86%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.68%)
FCCL 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.07%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.26%)
MLCF 43.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.69%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.79%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.3%)
TRG 169.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.85%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By ▼ -62.74 (-1.3%)
BR30 24,716 Decreased By ▼ -344.18 (-1.37%)
KSE100 44,392 Decreased By ▼ -537.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,158 Decreased By ▼ -217.4 (-1.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell Pakistan posts Rs1.9bn PAT for Q1 2021

Updated 23 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) announced the first quarter financial results on April 22, 2021. The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,948 million compared to the loss of Rs 4,332 million made in the same period last year.

The first quarter saw a significant recovery compared to a very tough last year. The encouraging turnaround is mainly driven by continued focus on strategic priorities and operational excellence. The success was supported by increasing international oil prices coupled with the appreciation of the Pakistan Rupee against the US dollar by 5 percent during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company continued to grow its network by adding seven new sites.

SPL decided to issue right shares to ensure a healthy financial and cash position, to meet working capital requirements and to enhance shareholders’ value. The rights process was completed in first quarter 2021. The right issue was fully subscribed by shareholders and the allotment of shares was made on March 02, 2021. Shell Petroleum Company Limited invested Rs 9.0 billion, increasing its shares in Shell Pakistan from 76.11 to 77.42 percent.

Shell Pakistan continues its focus on driving competitive business plans to deliver top quartile business performance and play a key role in developing Pakistan’s energy future.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shell US dollar Tax Shell Pakistan SPL

Shell Pakistan posts Rs1.9bn PAT for Q1 2021

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

Economic body asked to provide clear road maps

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.