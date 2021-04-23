ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC bars SPSC from conducting exams, announcing results

APP 23 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court on Thursday stopped Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) from conducting exams, announcing results or advertising posts until it adopts and apprise the court about steps to ensure transparency in its functions.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench comprising justice Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar after hearing arguments of the commission’s officers and counsel suspended the SPSC’s functions till the next date of hearing slated for May 27.

“No satisfactory answers as to the transparency of the process being adopted by the SPSC while testing and recommending a candidate for a particular post have been given neither by the counsel nor the chairman (Noor Muhammad Jadmani) or Controller (Hadi Bux Kalhoro),” reads the order.

The bench also recalled the previous orders of the Supreme Court and the SHC regarding the same issues which had not been enforced.

However, the officers argued that those orders were specific to those cases and that those were not supposed to be adopted as a permanent part of the SPSC’s recruitment mechanism.

Supreme Court SHC Sindh High Court SPSC

SHC bars SPSC from conducting exams, announcing results

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.