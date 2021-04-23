SHC bars SPSC from conducting exams, announcing results

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court on Thursday stopped Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) from conducting exams, announcing results or advertising posts until it adopts and apprise the court about steps to ensure transparency in its functions.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench comprising justice Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar after hearing arguments of the commission’s officers and counsel suspended the SPSC’s functions till the next date of hearing slated for May 27.

“No satisfactory answers as to the transparency of the process being adopted by the SPSC while testing and recommending a candidate for a particular post have been given neither by the counsel nor the chairman (Noor Muhammad Jadmani) or Controller (Hadi Bux Kalhoro),” reads the order.

The bench also recalled the previous orders of the Supreme Court and the SHC regarding the same issues which had not been enforced.

However, the officers argued that those orders were specific to those cases and that those were not supposed to be adopted as a permanent part of the SPSC’s recruitment mechanism.