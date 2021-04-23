NAB decides to file reference against ex-PSM chief, others

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Thursday, decided to file a corruption reference against former chairman Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) Moeen Aftab Sheikh, former secretary Land Utilisation Department, Government of Sindh Ghulam Mustafa Pal, and others.

The decision to this effect was taken by the NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by the NAB Chairman, former Justice Javed Iqbal.

The meeting approved filing of four corruption references, decided to launch 12 corruption inquires, and five investigations, an official of the NAB said.

He said that the EBM decided to file supplementary corruption reference against former PSM chairman Moen Aftab Sheikh, and others.

They are accused of misusing authority and corruption, which incurred losses of Rs 434.468 billion to the national exchequer.

The anti-graft body authorised another corruption reference against Ghulam Mustafa Pal and others.

The accused illegally allotted government land in district Malir which inflicted loss of Rs 12 billion to the national exchequer.

Similarly, the bureau also approved filing of a reference against Saqib Soomro and others.

The accused by misusing their authority allegedly allotted government land which incurred loss of Rs 1.5 billion to the national exchequer.

The official said that the EBM approved another reference against Rasool Khan Masood, managing director PEPCO and others.

The accused by misusing their authority inflicted significant losses to the exchequer.

The bureau also approved launching of 12 corruption inquiries including Professor Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Vice-Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, officer and officials of Labour Department, Government of Sindh, M/S Sky rooms Limited Company and others, M/s Lucky Cement Company, officers and officials of Land Utilisation Department, Muhammad Ali, former Chief Commissioner Income Tax Hyderabad and others, Noor Muhammad Jad Mani, Chairman Sindh Public Service Commission, Ijaz Ali Khan Durani, members Sindh Public Service Commission, and others, Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique, acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University Campus Badin and others, Ikramul Haq, Chief Engineer South PDW, Zafar Iqbal, Divisional Accountant Officer, Siraj Nizam, Pak PDWD Karachi, Ghulam Musaf Pul, former secretary Land Utilisation Department, Gull Muhammad Jakrani, officers and officials of the Board of Revenue Karachi, Mumtaz Rehman, former principal secretary Governor Sindh, officers and officials of Sindh Building Control Authority and others, and Abdul Wahab Abbasi, Director Schools Education Karachi and others.

He said that the bureau also approved launching of five corruption investigations against officers and Officials of the Sindh Coal Authority, M/s Pak Oserz and others, Syed Nusrat Shaukat, Imran Sheikh, Superintendent Engineering RB&D and others, and three investigations against officers and officials of the Irrigation Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021