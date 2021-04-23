ANL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.9%)
ASC 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
AVN 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.82%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.5%)
FCCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.36%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.93%)
KAPCO 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.26%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.51%)
PAEL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.56%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.62%)
SNGP 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 169.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.85%)
UNITY 30.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 4,764 Decreased By ▼ -61.27 (-1.27%)
BR30 24,713 Decreased By ▼ -346.89 (-1.38%)
KSE100 44,433 Decreased By ▼ -496.74 (-1.11%)
KSE30 18,176 Decreased By ▼ -199.34 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aussie, kiwi near one-month highs

Reuters Updated 23 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near recent one-month highs on Thursday with major commodity-linked currencies getting a boost from a hawkish tilt by the Bank of Canada which expects to start tightening policy next year.

The Australian dollar was last at $0.7750, not far from a one-month high of $0.7816 reached earlier this week.

Next stop is around $0.7820 levels with solid chart support seen around $0.7720 region. The New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.7212 after going as high as $0.7227 on Tuesday, a level not seen since March 18.

New Zealand government bonds rose, sending yields about two basis points lower at the long-end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures were mixed, with the three-year bond contract down a tick at 99.73. The 10-year contract rose 3 ticks to 98.34.

Bank of Canada Australian Dollar New Zealand dollars government bond

Aussie, kiwi near one-month highs

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan to combat third-wave of COVID-19

Economic body asked to provide clear road maps

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.