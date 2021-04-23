Aussie, kiwi near one-month highs

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near recent one-month highs on Thursday with major commodity-linked currencies getting a boost from a hawkish tilt by the Bank of Canada which expects to start tightening policy next year.

The Australian dollar was last at $0.7750, not far from a one-month high of $0.7816 reached earlier this week.

Next stop is around $0.7820 levels with solid chart support seen around $0.7720 region. The New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.7212 after going as high as $0.7227 on Tuesday, a level not seen since March 18.

New Zealand government bonds rose, sending yields about two basis points lower at the long-end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures were mixed, with the three-year bond contract down a tick at 99.73. The 10-year contract rose 3 ticks to 98.34.