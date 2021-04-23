Thar million-tree plantation programme target to be achieved

HYDERABAD: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Thar Foundation successfully planted approximately 910,000 plants under their Thar Million Tree Plantation (TMTP) program.

On the occasion of the Earth Day, employees of the organization showcased their commitment to the environment by planting tree saplings under the initiative and demonstrated firm plans to continue the drive until the target is attained, which is expected by end of 2021.

The organization hosted a ceremony to mark the day.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Zia Haider said: “Through dedicated plantation drives we can greatly reduce the incidence of climate change. Our urban cities have transformed into concrete jungles and the trend of tree plantation has greatly reduced. Planting trees today is a dividend that will benefit our future generations.”

HSE manager of the company, Waqas Abdul Aziz, told the audience that to date under the TMT plantation drive 910,000 tree saplings have already been planted and it is expected that the drive will culminate at the end of the year with the 1 million target successfully reached.

He further said that in order to reduce the carbon footprint, the company had taken several steps as mitigation measures.

Mohsin Babbar, manager CSR, Thar Foundation, said: “Our environmental mitigation efforts which include the TMT Plantation program, Ansari Green park, and Bio-saline agriculture projects are being lauded not just in Pakistan but also across the world. Before our interventions, there was no concept of Biosaline agriculture in Tharparkar.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021