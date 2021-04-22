ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 734 others

  • Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.
APP 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,576 and 734 new cases emerged when 12,659 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,576 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,659 samples were tested which detected 734 cases that constituted 5.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,524,497 tests have been conducted against which 275,814 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.8 percent or 261,542 patients have recovered, including 244 overnight.

The CM said that currently 9,696 patients were under treatment, of them 9,213 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 474 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 433 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

Sharing district wise data, the chief minister said that Hyderabad has 136, Sukkur 32, Larkana 25, Shikarpur 15, Thatta and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Mirpurkhas and NausheroFeroze 13 each, Sujawal 11, Badin 10, Dadu, Ghotki and Sanghar nine each, Jamshoro, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar eight each, Tando Muhammad Khan four, Khairpur two.

According to the statement, out of 734 new cases, 383 have been detected from Karachi, including 186 from East, 97 South, 40 Central, 32 Korangi, 22 Malir and six West.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah death toll

