TLP activists have released; district admin told IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition regarding the release of activists of banned Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) after the statement of district administration.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the arrest of workers of banned TLP.

The state counsel Majid Rasheed Khan adopted the stance that the brother of two TLP workers had challenged the notification dated April 12.

The chief justice said may be the workers were detained only due to law and order situation. They had alternate forums to get relief, he added.

The court observed that the deputy commissioner was authorized to release the arrested people after taking the surety bonds.

The representative of district administration informed the court that the activists had been released.

After this statement, the court disposed of the case.