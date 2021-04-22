Rupee sheds 23 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 23 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs153.46 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.23.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153 and Rs154.2 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 79 paisas and closed at Rs184.85 against the last day’s trading of Rs184.06, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of 21 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs213.90 as compared to its last closing of Rs213.69.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs41.77 and Rs 40.91 respectively.