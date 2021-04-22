FM pays respects at shrine of Imam Ali Raza (A.S) in Mashhad

MASHHAD (Iran): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday paid his respects at the shrine of Imam Ali Raza (A.S) in Mashhad and met the Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi Ahmed Marvi.

The meeting focused on the need for unity among Muslim world and upholding the reverence of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He said the scholars of Muslim Ummah must play their part in discouraging the growing trend of Islamophobia and expressed satisfaction that the Iranian leadership was committed to working with Pakistan at international level to protect the honor of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Qureshi thanked the Iranian leadership for its continued support to Pakistan's position on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian government for the special facilities provided to Pakistani visitors as thousands came every year for the pilgrimage of shrines of Imams.

Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi Ahmed Marvi thanked the foreign minister for launching a comprehensive policy for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Pakistan's ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and consul general in Mashhad were also present.

Earlier, the foreign minister was received by the deputy governor general Khorasan on his arrival at Mashhad airport from Tehran.