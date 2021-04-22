Markets
Kenya's shilling weakens slightly on the back of importer demand
- At 0656 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.45/108.65, compared with Wednesday's close of 108.40/108.60.
22 Apr 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly on Thursday, traders said, amid increased demand from oil importers, manufacturing and agricultural importers as well.
Comments