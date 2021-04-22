Homage paid to Allama Iqbal on 83rd death anniversary

LAHORE: Glowing tributes were paid to the Poet of East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal for his selfless services for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, as his 83rd death anniversary was marked on Wednesday.

Allama Iqbal presented the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent. He died on April 21, 1938.

Various functions were arranged in which speakers paid tributes to this great philosopher, who played a pivotal role through his thoughts and poetry in motivating and mobilizing Muslims of subcontinent for the creation of a separate homeland. They said Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal’s equally famous in Urdu and Persian speaking world for his poetic works. In Iran, he is known as Iqbal-e Lahori (Iqbal of Lahore). After the creation of Pakistan in 1947, Allama was named the national poet.

Quran Khawani was also held for the eternal peace of the late.

