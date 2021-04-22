Land for project: PM approves NHA summary to remove embargo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a summary of the National Highways Authority (NHA) to remove the embargo of acquiring 100 percent land before execution of development projects, as it was not possible and was delaying projects’ execution, it is learnt.

Official sources revealed that the NHA Executive Board has been informed that earlier the NHA came under embargo of the Prime Minister Secretariat’s directive to acquire 100 percent land before execution of development projects, which was not possible for the NHA.

Sources said that due to efforts of the NHA team led by Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahlah, the prime minister has approved the summary to remove this embargo from the NHA and now NHA is able to launch mega projects which were earlier delayed due to that bar.

The 350th Executive Board discussed PC-1 (Land Acquisition) for Improvement and Widening of Chitral Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road (153kms).

After detailed deliberation, the NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-1 (Land Acquisition) Improvement and Widening of Chitral–Booni–Mastuj–Shandur road (153 km) at a cost of Rs1,387.75 million.

After detailed deliberation, the NHA Executive Board approved the award of “Periodic Maintenance (Structural Overlay) on Talibwala Road” to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s Nauman Construction Co (Pvt) Ltd (NCC) at evaluated bid price of Rs99.9 million which is 27.95 percent below the Engineer’s Estimate of Rs138.66 million with 10 percent additional Performance Security in addition to Performance Security (10 percent).

The Board also approved the award of “Periodic Maintenance (Structural Overlay) Project for Punjab South Region on N-55 approved under AMP 2019-20” to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s Mehboobi Associates at evaluated bid price of Rs255.24 million, which is 37.76 percent below the Engineer’s Estimate of Rs410.091 million with 10 percent additional Performance Security in addition to Performance Security (10 percent).

The NHA Executive Board also approved the Addendum No 8 of M/s DOHWA in association with M/s EMS & M/s Prime for Design Review and Construction Supervision of E-35 amounting to net effect of Rs46.35 million (+10.14 percent) having total cost of Rs720,341,282 (+57.56 percent) w.r.t original contract cost.

The revised consultancy cost I/C price adjustment on remuneration will be Rs757.930 million, entailing extension in time up to June 30, 2021.

