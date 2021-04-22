Driver injured as trailer falls into ravine

PESHAWAR: A driver sustained injuries when a trailer fell into a ravine in Ali Masjid area of sub-division Jamrud district Khyber on Wednesday.

The sources said that the trailer loaded with cement was on the way to Torkham border on Pak-Afghan highway, when the driver lost control on it and it fell into a ravine.

As a result the driver got seriously wounded while the 740 bags of cement were disposed of in water, the official said.

The locals rushed to the site, retrieved the driver and shifted him to the nearest health centre for medical aid.

The cause of the accident was stated to be brake failure.

