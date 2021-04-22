ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP issues warnings to PTI MNA, Punjab govt officials

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 22 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued ‘warnings’ to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana and senior Punjab government officials for “meddling in electoral affairs” in violation of ECP’s code of conduct related to by-election in provincial assembly’s constituency PP-84 Khushab scheduled on May 5.

In this context, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan has directed ECP’s District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for PP-84 Khushab Rai Sultan Bhatti to initiate action over any violation of ECP’s code of conduct in the said constituency.

According to Provincial Election Commission (PEC) Punjab, the DMO has issued warning to PTI MNA Ehsan Ullah Tiwana over his participation in the election campaign of PTI candidate Ali Hussain Khan Baloch and barred him from visiting PP-84 Khushab constituency till the culmination of electoral process.

In addition, Secretary Cooperatives Department Punjab Ahmed Raza Sarwar has been directed to withdraw the order to transfer Circle Registrar Cooperative Societies Usman Umar from Khushab to Sargodha whose posting was swapped with that of Bashir Ahmed— who was transferred from Sargodha to Khushab.

According to ECP’s code of conduct, there is complete ban on governmental transfers and postings in any constituency falling in national or any provincial legislature where general election or by-poll schedule is announced.

The DMO also issued notice to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mitha Tiwana Circle Khushab Amir Abbas for allegedly interfering in the by-election related activities.

Moreover, Chairman Overseas Commission district Khushab Malik Zia-ur-Rehman, who was also issued notice by DMO for allegedly supporting the PTI candidate, responded to the notice that he had resigned as Chairman Overseas Commission and was no more at the helm. However, the ECP has warned to initiate action against him due to the reason that his resignation was not accepted by the competent authority (till Wednesday evening), and he was still officially the Chairman Overseas Commission district Khushab.

The seat PP-84 Khushab had fallen vacant last month following the death of PML-N Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu, who died of coronavirus. The PML-N has awarded ticket to his son Barrister Muazzam to contest the by-poll on the vacant seat which is regarded as N-League’s political stronghold.

Amidst simmering tension between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N over Senate opposition leader controversy, the former has not withdrawn nomination in favour of the latter with PPP’s Ghulam Habib contesting against N-League’s Muazzam and PTI’s Baloch.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECP Election Commission of Pakistan PEC Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana

ECP issues warnings to PTI MNA, Punjab govt officials

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

China warns of further damage to ties: Australia cancels Belt and Road deals

Oman to suspend travel from Pakistan

Covid-19: govt raises red flag

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.