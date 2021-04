Former CJP’s son survives assassination attempt

KARACHI: Son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Karachi on Wednesday.

As per details, unidentified armed men opened fire over Barrister Afnan Siddiqui outside his house in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Rahat area.

Detailing the incident, Barrister Afnan said unidentified gunmen open fire at him, when he was dropped by his friend around 1:17 am, last night. Hearing the firing, one of my servants jumped to save me and the bullets fired at him hit the walls of the house, he added.