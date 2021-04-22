ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Overexposure to sun can cause cancer

Anjum Ibrahim 22 Apr 2021

“It is tempting to overexpose oneself but not advisable.”

“Excuse me, but I don’t agree – those who are quiet and sit in a corner get overlooked so overexposure is advisable in my book.”

“That would depend on the nature of your job won’t it?!”

“Oh I thought you meant ordinary people like us. Hey, by the way overexposure to the sun can cause cancer…”

“Indeed it can, but I would like to quote from Donald Rumsfeld…”

“Wasn’t he highly controversial, and during his tenure as Secretary Defence the use of torture and the Abu Ghraib scandal…”

“Yes, but someone you disagree with on one count you may not in another.”

“That’s not the Pakistani way – if we disagree on one count we disagree on all counts, on a never ending bashing spree…”

“Hmmm, you proved that just now but anyway let me share a saying of Rumsfeld that I feel is rather apt…”

“Nope, I am not going to listen…”

“Oh for Pete’s sake show some tolerance for that alone will give you victory.”

“And that applies to recent events in Pakistan?”

“Sadly that has not applied ever in our history, we are a nation of knee jerk reactors who can take u turns within hours, and need I add politicians are not exempt especially those in a position of power.”

“The most underestimated risk for a politician is overexposure.”

“Precisely, see you don’t need to quote anyone you are quite able to come up with a saying that is apt and…”

“Rumsfeld said it.”

“What did you say?”

“Rumsfeld said that the most underestimated risk for a politician is over exposure.”

“Down with Rumsfeld and down with you, I am going to picket outside your office and I am going to…where are you running to…wait up…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

politicians job Abu Ghraib scandal Donald Rumsfeld

Anjum Ibrahim

