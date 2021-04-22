PARTLY FACETIOUS: Overexposure to sun can cause cancer

“It is tempting to overexpose oneself but not advisable.”

“Excuse me, but I don’t agree – those who are quiet and sit in a corner get overlooked so overexposure is advisable in my book.”

“That would depend on the nature of your job won’t it?!”

“Oh I thought you meant ordinary people like us. Hey, by the way overexposure to the sun can cause cancer…”

“Indeed it can, but I would like to quote from Donald Rumsfeld…”

“Wasn’t he highly controversial, and during his tenure as Secretary Defence the use of torture and the Abu Ghraib scandal…”

“Yes, but someone you disagree with on one count you may not in another.”

“That’s not the Pakistani way – if we disagree on one count we disagree on all counts, on a never ending bashing spree…”

“Hmmm, you proved that just now but anyway let me share a saying of Rumsfeld that I feel is rather apt…”

“Nope, I am not going to listen…”

“Oh for Pete’s sake show some tolerance for that alone will give you victory.”

“And that applies to recent events in Pakistan?”

“Sadly that has not applied ever in our history, we are a nation of knee jerk reactors who can take u turns within hours, and need I add politicians are not exempt especially those in a position of power.”

“The most underestimated risk for a politician is overexposure.”

“Precisely, see you don’t need to quote anyone you are quite able to come up with a saying that is apt and…”

“Rumsfeld said it.”

“What did you say?”

“Rumsfeld said that the most underestimated risk for a politician is over exposure.”

“Down with Rumsfeld and down with you, I am going to picket outside your office and I am going to…where are you running to…wait up…”

