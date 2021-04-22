Rs4.863m looted from bank in Bara

PESHAWAR: Unknown robbers have looted Rs4.863 million from a branch of the Allied Bank Limited in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.

According to local and police sources, some unknown armed persons barged in a branch of Allied Bank Limited branch, situated on main Bara Bazaar Khyber district and looted Rs4.863million.

This was the second time that the bank was robbed, earlier the

bank was raided on January 21, 2021 and the raiders robbed 6.5 million rupees.

Police station, Bara official said that undisclosed armed persons entered into the building of the bank, snatched guns from two guards.

According to the locals, they held the whole bank employees hostage at gunpoint and robbed Rs4.863.

The four robbers, riding on two motorcycles escaped from the scene, the official said.

The local police officials arrived at the scène, collected evidence from the spot and started investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021