NA-249: Kamal for holding by-poll as per schedule

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, who is also the party candidate from NA-249, on Wednesday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to hold by-election in the constituency as per schedule by rejecting the calls for its postponement.

In a letter, PSP Chairman informed the chief election commissioner that the requests from the Sindh government and the MQM-P to postpone the by-election were contrary to ground realities.

Mustafa Kamal wrote that Sindh’s ruling party PPP and MQM were misleading the Election Commission after clear signs of their defeat in the constituency.

According to data released by the Sindh government, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in NA-249 on April 20 was only two.

He said the ECP has already spent the hard earned money of the taxpayers in the arrangements of election and any delay in the holding of by-election will be a burden on the national exchequer.

