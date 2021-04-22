ANL 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
Lifting ban on Pakistani kinnow: Ahmad Jawad welcomes Iran’s decision

N H Zuberi Updated 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Former chairman of FPCCI committee of Horticulture Exports, Ahmad Jawad has said that it is a great news for the kinnow export industry that finally Iran lifted its long awaited ban which had been placed since 2012.

He quoted Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweet from Iran that it’s always a pleasure to be in Iran and i am pleased to share some good news for our citrus farmers. Following discussions, happy to announce that Iran has lifted restrictions on the import of Pakistan’s kinnow.

“As Economic diplomacy is a beneficial tool precisely for Pakistan horticulture sector and the dividends are very high”. Iran is one of the largest market for our kinnow exports. From this announcement the export of product will increase substantially in the coming season and it’s a good omen for farmers too.

Jawad urged that Pakistani exporters must utilise this opportunity in an effective way with international standard packing and due presentation of the produce, which we some how lacked before.

He also called upon the Commerce Ministry to establish CA stores through public private partnership at Pak Iran border so that Irani buyers could properly be facilitated. “The Plant Protection Ordinance (PPO) of Iran requires cold treatment against the fruit flies. It also requires cold treatment at certain degree for ten days prior to the loading of the consignment.”

Similarly Department of Plant Protection (DPP) must play a vigilant role before issuing phytosanitary certificate to exporters; as before the ban Iran had conveyed its concerns with the government of Pakistan, as the exporters with the nexus of a public department responsible for awarding phytosanitary certificate were not complying with the agreed procedures for the exports of produce, he added.

Jawad further projected that this year (2021-22) kinnow exports shall touch 400,000 tonnes, if all goes well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi FPCCI Exports export industry Ahmad Jawad

