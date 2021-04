Unicef to provide PPEs worth $14.5m

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) would provide $14.5 million PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to Pakistan to help contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. According to a Unicef document, it is supporting Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, to procure PPEs test kits and medicines for a total value of $14.5 million with funding support from World Bank ($8.5 million), Asian Development Bank ($0.5 million and Gavi The Vaccine Alliance ($5.5 million).