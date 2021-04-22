Mega money laundering cases: Hearing against Zardari, Talpur adjourned without proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, adjourned hearing of mega money laundering cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others without proceedings due to absence of the accused in custody.

Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing mega money laundering case, adjourned it till May 6.

At the start of the hearing, the court was informed that jail authorities did not produce the accused in custody due to the law and order situation that emerged because of recent protests.

At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s and other accused’s counsel filed separate applications seeking exemption of their client from personal appearance before the court for one, which it approved.

The judge inquired that has law and order situation not improved.

Are the protesters still on roads? Judge asked.

The defence counsel told the court that the situation had so far not improved.

The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with mega money laundering case.

