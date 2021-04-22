ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Non-resident Pakistanis can now invest in mutual funds with Al Meezan Investments

Updated 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Non-resident Pakistanis holding a Roshan Digital Account (RDA) can now invest in Mutual Funds through Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest and only Shariah Compliant Asset Management Company. In addition, residents with assets abroad declared in their tax returns can also invest.

This is a welcome addition to the RDA initiative, giving the overseas Pakistanis an additional, lucrative investment opportunity in Pakistan. Mutual Funds offer a diverse range of products & funds giving investors’ exposure to Equity Markets, Fixed Income, Money Market, Energy Sector, Commodities etc. all under one roof. What sets mutual funds apart from direct investments in the said asset classes is the professional fund management, diversification among other things such as liquidity and transparency.

Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO Al Meezan Investments stated at the launch of Al Meezan Roshan Digital Account; “The Roshan Digital Initiative is truly a manifestation of the ‘Naya Pakistan Vision’. It is a winning recipe for our fellow Pakistanis living abroad and for the economy as well. Pakistan is rapidly becoming a globally competitive economy making it a perfect time for overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland’s growth potential. The opportunities are endless and Al Meezan stands side by side with the government of Pakistan in this initiative.”—PR

mutual funds RDA Al Meezan Investments Shariah Compliant Asset Management Company

