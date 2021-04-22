Sindh Assembly condemns blasphemous sketches

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly – through a unanimous adopted resolution - on Wednesday condemned blasphemous sketches and French president’s anti-Islamic remarks.

The principal legislature denounced France for publishing sacrilegious sketches and asked the federal government to step up efforts to stop profanity against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) globally.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Religious Affairs Minister, told the house that disrespect of honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) cannot be tolerated.

He said that such an attitude by the western nations hurts religious sentiments of over a billion Muslims worldwide and there should never be support for blasphemy perpetrators anywhere.

He urged the federal government to raise the issue at global platforms.

He also expressed grief over the killings of police personnel and protestors during recent violence in parts of Punjab, saying, “it shouldn’t have happened.”

Mufti Qasim Fakhri, the outlawed TLP’s legislator, alleged that the federal government has violated an agreement with his party.

He claimed that his party workers were protesting “peacefully”. People died and TLP was declared outlaw, he said and added, “I condemned it.”

MMA Syed Abdul Rasheed demanded the federal government remove interior minister Sheikh Rashid if it wants to honour the agreements made with TLP.

However, Deputy Speaker, Rehana Leghari did not allow PTI’s Haleem Adil Shjeikh to speak on the resolution.

The denial grew into a chaos, before bringing PTI and treasury legislators eyeball to eyeball. Both sides exchanged harsh and unparliamentary words against each other. The house was adjourned till Thursday afternoon.

