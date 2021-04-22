ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
AVN 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.2%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
DGKC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
JSCL 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.37%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
MLCF 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 84.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.54%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 173.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 13.24 (0.27%)
BR30 25,501 Decreased By ▼ -50.39 (-0.2%)
KSE100 45,421 Increased By ▲ 114.26 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,589 Increased By ▲ 85.89 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australian retailers boast strong March sales

Reuters Updated 22 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: Australian retail sales surpassed expectations in March in a positive sign for the economy as soaring house prices and a surge in employment boosted consumer confidence and spending.

Sales rose 1.4% in March from February, outpacing forecasts for a 1% gain, preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday.

Retail turnover of A$30.72 billion ($23.71 billion) was up a hefty 2.3% on March last year, just when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Household consumption in recent months has been driven by skyrocketing house prices, government welfare payments, record-low borrowing costs and a surge in employment, all of which have boosted consumer confidence.

Wednesday’s data supports the view that Australia’s A$2 trillion economy is on a solid footing though the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will wait for inflationary pressures to emerge before considering interest rate hikes.

Despite the strong turnover for March, sales values were down 0.1% in the first quarter from the prior three-month period, which will likely mean a 0.8% fall in real terms, said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital. “This may also partly reflect a rotation in spending back to consumer services so may not be as negative for quarterly consumer spending as it suggests,” Oliver noted.

“We expect consumer spending growth, which includes retail sales and other services, to remain strong this year reflecting the recovery in jobs”.

Australian retail sales RBA ABS Shane Oliver

Australian retailers boast strong March sales

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.